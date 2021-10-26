The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has written to CAF and FIFA to demand fair play ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Ethiopia were billed to host the Black Stars in the matchday 5 games at the Bahir Dar Stadium on November 11.

The continent’s football governing body has, however, banned the stadium.

According to CAF, the stadium is unfit to host international matches after its club licensing senior manager, Muhammad F. Sidat recently visited several venues in Ethiopia.

Per the assessment, the stadium failed to meet at least seven of CAF’s requirements which according to the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) included substandard medical facilities, VIP, Media centres and also training facilities.

The EFF has written to the South African Football Association [SAFA] requesting to host the Black Stars at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

But with South Africa sitting on top of Group G with 10 points with the Black Stars having nine points after four matches played, the Ghana FA is demanding that the game against Ethiopia should not be staged in South Africa and demanded fair play.

READ ALSO

Ghana will, however, host South Africa in the final Group G game at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Below is the full statement by the Ghana FA:

Following Ethiopia Football Association’s request to have their World Cup qualifier against Ghana in South Africa, the Ghana Football Association last Friday wrote to the world’s football governing body to ensure that there is fair play in the last two matches.

Ghana and South Africa are separated by one point leading to the last two world cup group matches. It is, therefore, shocking that the Ethiopia Football Association will seek to take their home match against Ghana to South Africa.

The Ghana Football Association has indicated to FIFA that the sporting integrity of the World Cup matches must not be compromised and must ensure that fairness prevail in the remaining two group matches.

The GFA is of the view that it is wrong for a game of this magnitude to be played in a country which is in the same group and in contention for the top spot and urge CAF and FIFA to ensure that fair play is practiced to the latter in this matter.

The Ghana Football Association will continue to engage FIFA/CAF to ensure that the right thing is done so that the competitive nature of the qualifiers is maintained.

Finally, due to the complexity surrounding this match, FIFA/CAF have been urged to confirm as soon as possible the venue of the match to enable us to plan our logistics especially player call ups and visa acquisition for the players who are scattered across the world.