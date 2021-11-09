Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored a brace as the Black Stars thump Division One League side, Golden Kick, 5-1 in a low profile friendly match on Monday.

The Israel-based forward, who is making a return to the team after two and half years, scored in the first half before Jordan Ayew, Caleb Ekuban and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku increased the tally in the second half.

Fifteen players have reported to camp – while others are expected to arrive on Monday night ahead of departure on Tuesday.

They include Joseph Wollacott, Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C) and Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).

The others are Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).

The rest of the players are expected in Accra on Monday.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has invited Montari Kamaheni of Ashdod FC to replace Gideon Mensah of Bordeaux.

The left-back suffered bruises on his left ankle during Saturday’s French Ligue 1 clash against PSG.

The Black Stars will depart Accra on Tuesday afternoon for South Africa for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Ethiopia at the Orlando stadium – Johannesburg on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 15:00Hrs GMT.