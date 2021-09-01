The Black Stars held their first training in Cape Coast on Tuesday evening ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Ethiopia.

The team arrived in the Central Regional capital on Tuesday afternoon having departed Accra in the morning. Coach Charles Akonnor trained with 32 players on a rainy evening.

The players will continue with their preparation on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Richard Atta, Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Ismail Ganiyu, Alexander Djiku, Jonathan Mensah, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Joseph Aidoo and Fatawu Mohammed.

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Iddrisu, Emmanuel Lomotey, Majeed Ashimeru, Fatawu Issahaku, Samuel Owusu, Kamal Deen Suleyman, Jeffery Schlupp, Yaw Yeboah.

Forwards: Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Joel Fameyeh, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Braydon Manu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Gyasi.

Ghana is scheduled to host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg respectively.