Thomas Partey is set to miss Ghana’s final round of games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against Ethiopia and South Africa due to an injury.

The 27-year-old midfielder was left out of Arsenal’s squad in their 1-0 win against Watford on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta, who is the manager of the side, confirmed that the Ghana star picked up a tight groin injury on Thursday at the training grounds.

“Thomas Partey is not on our squad today because he suffered a tight groin injury on Thursday at the training grounds,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports before kick-off at the Emirates.

“We are yet to know the extent of the injury,” he added.

The Black Stars open camp today for their final round of games for the Mundial next year with the team expected to leave for South African on Tuesday.

Milovan Rajevac named Partey in his 28-man squad for the games but he [Thomas Partey] is now expected to miss the games due to the injury.

Rajevac needs his best players to ensure he secures the maximum six points to secure a place in the playoff.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on November 11 by Ethiopia in the matchday 5 games.

Back at home, Ghana will host South Africa, who are Group G leaders at the Cape Coast Stadium in the final group game on November 14.

Ghana is seeking to return to the global showpiece having missed out in the last edition hosted by Russia in 2018.