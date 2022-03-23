The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has clarified that Ghanaian midfielders, Majeed Ashimeru and Mubarak Wakaso missed out on Black Stars call-ups for the World Cup Qualifiers due to injury.

The Anderlecht star’s exclusion ,especially from the 27-man squad to face Nigeria caused outrage on social media, with former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan describing it as ‘nonsense’.

The FA, however, in a statement on Tuesday said

“Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all handed call ups to the senior national team and were expected to report to camp on March 20, 2022 but failed to join the rest of the squad due to injuries at the respective club sides.”

“Team Doctors of the respective clubs of the players wrote and officially informed the GFA of their injury situations and confirmed their unavailability for the double-header against Nigeria. The GFA will continue to communicate with team doctors of the respective clubs and monitor the recovery of the players.”

The team arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon and held their first training at the Baba Yara Stadium later that evening.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg in Kumasi on Friday 25th March before traveling to Abuja four days later for the second phase.

The winner from double headers will book one of the five slots to feature Africa in the upcoming 2022 World Cup to be hosted in Qatar at the end of the year.