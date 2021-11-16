Andre Ayew has praised his brother, Jordan Ayew, for his man-of-the-match performance against South Africa in the final Group G qualifiers.

The Ayew brothers both started as the Black Stars recorded a 1-0 win over the Bafana Bafana to book a place in the playoffs.

Andre was the match-winner after expertly converting a first-half penalty after Daniel Amartey was fouled in the box.

Jordan hasn’t scored at club and national level in almost a year and once again drew blanks against Bafana Bafana.

However, Andre leapt to the defense of his younger brother and crowned him as his man of the match in Sunday’s game.

The Al Sadd winger said despite not scoring, Jordan was everywhere on the pitch and delivered an unbelievable performance.

“Jordan was unbelievable in the game. Am I the only one who saw him to be Man of the Match?

“If we had two Jordans on the pitch, things would have been different,” he said during a post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Andre marked his 100th international appearance during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

The 31-year-old now joins Asamoah Gyan as the only two players who have played a century of matches for the Ghana national team.