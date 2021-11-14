The Black Stars of Ghana secured a hard-fought win against South Africa in the final Group G game on Sunday to secure a place in the playoffs.

Ghana hosted the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Stadium having dropped points against Ethiopia.

The team needed a win at all costs to ensure the team secures a place in the playoffs spot.

Ghana needed just a win to secure a place in the playoffs after a torrid start of the qualifiers.

Milovan made two changes in his squad that shared the spoils with Ethiopia.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo were dropped to the bench following their poor output.

Alexander Djiku, who missed the game against Ethiopia due to accumulated cards, took over his place while Mubarak Wakaso was also handed a starting berth.

Andre Ayew partnered his junior brother Jordan Ayew and Kudus Mohammed in a 4-3-3 formation.

The technical team was forced to make a change after Mohammed Kudus picked up an injury on the 12th minute.

St.Pauli midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh took over his duties and perfectly brought stability in midfield.

After wasting some half chances, Ghana was presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead when Daniel Amartey was heckled in the box by a South Africa defender.

Captain Andre Ayew stepped forward and perfectly slotted in the ball for the opening goal on the 33rd minute.

After the break, South Africa proved to be solid opponents as they improved and began to cause too many troubles for Ghana’s defence.

Dangerman Pacy Tau came close on the 68th minute but failed to locate the back of the net.

The Al Ahly man again came close on the 72nd minute and appealed for a penalty but the referee was not interested.

On the 76th minute, Kamaldeen Sulemana came close to double the Black Stars’ lead after he went past South Africa goalkeeper and another defender. However, his last-ditch effort narrowly missed the target.

Ghana tops the group with 13 points, same points as South Africa but with superior goals scored.

The Black Stars will face one of the top five countries seeded by the Confederation of African Football next year March 2022.