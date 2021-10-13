Andre Ayew has detailed why he was axed from Black Stars starting lineup against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday.

The Black Stars started the game which ended 1-0 in favour of Ghana from the bench in the matchday 4 games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The decision by Milovan Rajevac came as a surprise to many Ghanaians following the announcement of the squad.

Ayew came on to replace Kudus Mohammed in the 86th minute.

“I think the boss did the right thing [in benching me from the start]. We spoke about the injury I was nursing and I’m just so happy that we have the points,” the Al Sadd SC star said at post-match.

READ ALSO

“It was not an easy time and game for us but we are in a period where I have to be there for the team and every point is important but there are times you have to up a collective decision.

“I hope that we will continue like this against Ethiopia and the other game and I believe victory will be ours. Ghana will surely qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

The Black Stars grabbed the victory via Thomas Partey’s free-kick in the 31st minute.

Ghana went top of the Group G table with nine points but a win for South Africa dropped the Black Stars back to second on the standings.