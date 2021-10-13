Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew has detailed why he was axed from Black Stars starting lineup against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday.

The Black Stars started the game which ended 1-0 in favour of Ghana from the bench in the matchday 4 games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The decision by Milovan Rajevac came as a surprise to many Ghanaians following the announcement of the squad.

Ayew came on to replace Kudus Mohammed in the 86th minute.

“I think the boss did the right thing [in benching me from the start]. We spoke about the injury I was nursing and I’m just so happy that we have the points,” the Al Sadd SC star said at post-match.

READ ALSO

“It was not an easy time and game for us but we are in a period where I have to be there for the team and every point is important but there are times you have to up a collective decision.

“I hope that we will continue like this against Ethiopia and the other game and I believe victory will be ours. Ghana will surely qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

The Black Stars grabbed the victory via Thomas Partey’s free-kick in the 31st minute.

Ghana went top of the Group G table with nine points but a win for South Africa dropped the Black Stars back to second on the standings.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR