Orlando Pirates head coach, Mandla Ncikazi, has confirmed that goalkeeper Richard Ofori is in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

Ofori, who was Black Stars’ first-choice shot-stopper, last played for the national team against South Africa in September, where he picked up an injury.

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper missed the 2021 AFCON hosted in Cameroon due to the injury with Jojo Wollacott taking over as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Ofori, however, returned to action earlier this month in the FA Cup between Pirates and Marumo Gallants.

Despite playing two games since his return, Ofori is said to be called up by Otto Addo for Ghana’s crucial final round of qualifier against the Super Eagles.

“Ofori is a top professional, Ghana selected him without playing a game. I was surprised,” Ncikazi told the South Africa media.

“You could just see the confidence he brings and breathes around the defence and I’m sure he is going to lessen the leaking of goals at Pirates because more than the fact that we are not scoring we are also letting in goals and I’m sure it’s going to improve,” he added.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to name the squad for the game against Nigeria.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play host to the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Nigeria four days later for the return encounter.