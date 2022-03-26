Ghana coach Otto Addo has lauded the performance of the Black Stars following their improved performance against Nigeria.

The four-time African champions hosted their rivals, the Super Eagles in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.

After an impressive start, the Black Stars, who were eager to score, failed to take their chances against the Eagles with the game ending 0-0.

After the game, Addo, however, lauded his players but admitted that they allowed the Nigerians to put them under pressure due to fatigue.

“First of all we did well even though we made some mistakes but we started well, there’s was just a little bit of fatigue and it made Nigeria come into the game more,” Addo said after the game.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Abiola National Stadium in the return leg on Tuesday, March 29.

The playing body, together with the technical team, are expected to depart for Abuja on Monday morning.

Ghana is

racing for the fourth World Cup appearance having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.