At the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night, the Black Stars hosted their rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

With the hope of returning to winning ways after the poor performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Black Stars were held to a 0-0 drawn game.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on a good note with great pressing and intensity with youngster Felix Afena Gyan playing up front with support from Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Black Stars created chances in the early minutes of the game but failed to utilize them.

Despite having four shots on target, the brightest of them came close was when Afena Gyan cooly controlled the ball with his chest and laid it to Fatawu Issahaku but the Sporting CP forward’s powerful strike was saved by the Nigerian goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho.

The backline partnership between Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey kept dangerman, Victor Oshimen out of the game.

The Super Eagles ended the first half of the game without a shot on target.

In the second half of the game, Otto Addo kept the same team on the pitch without a change. The Black Stars again started on a bright note with Afena Gyan striking from afar but was again saved by Uzoho.

Jordan Ayew, who has come under criticism in a build-up play, laid an audacious pass to Thomas Partey but the Arsenal midfielder’s effort resulted in a corner.

The Super Eagles in the 60th minute came into the game strongly keeping the Black Stars under pressure to commit mistakes.

On the 65th minute, Baba Iddrisu conceded a foul but Kelechi Iheanacho’s effort couldn’t result in a goal.

In the 69th minute, Ghana had a brilliant chance but there was nobody in the box to connect Fatawu Issahaku’s box.

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus in the 70th minute took on two defenders but his effort was again saved by Uzoho.

On the 75th minute, Baba Iddrisu conceded a penalty after he held the ball in his box but after a review by VAR, the decision was overturned by the centre referee.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was substituted on the 78th minute and was replaced by Osman Bukari who brought on pace and energy into the late hours of the game.

On the 80th minute, Afena Gyan was substituted due to injury and was replaced by Kofi Kyereh.

On the 90th minute, Jordan Ayew was substituted and was replaced by Kwesi Okyere Wriedt.

After 90 minutes of action plus added four minutes, the game ended goalless at the Baba Yara stadium.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, March 29 in the return game.

Ghana who are chasing the fourth World Cup appearance must win on Tuesday to book a qualification.