President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, says the decision to rule out the penalty by the VAR was correct.

In the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Super Eagles were earlier awarded a penalty in the 76th minute when the referee pointed to the spot after the ball had struck the hand of Iddrisu Baba.

However, the decision was overturned as a VAR review, showed that Baba had been fouled in the build-up, prompting screams of joy and relief from the largely Ghanaian crowd.

“I think the referee did well. It was a correct call. The Nigerian player pushed Baba Iddrisu and that made him touch the ball,” Pinnick told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“We have no problem with officiating. However, will win convincingly at home. Our team is better but we were unfortunate today. Football is football.”

The Black Stars of Ghana will travel to Nigeria for the return leg after a goalless draw game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last night.

The Black Stars will be hoping to book one of the available slots for Africa and make it to their fourth FIFA World Cup tournament which will be hosted in Qatar later this year having missed out in the last edition in Russia.