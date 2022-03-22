The Black Stars of Ghana have safely arrived in Kumasi to continue preparations for the first leg of the tie against Nigeria in the playoff round of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The two West African giants will battle it out for a place at the global showpiece at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg on Friday, March 25.

Kofi Kyere

Kick-off is at 19:300GMT.

The second leg tie has been scheduled to be staged at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29.

Seven players opened camp on Monday but the 27 players invited for the game have all reported with the exception of Jordan Ayew who is currently in isolation in the UK after contracting Covid.

Technical advisor, Chris Hughton

The team is expected to hold an intensified training session later this evening as coach Otto Addo and his deputies aim to secure a win from the home game.

The winner of the tie will book a slot in the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

Ati-Zigi and Afena Gyan

The four-time African champions after missing out in Russia are seeking to return to the global showpiece for the fourth time having played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and in Brazil respectively.