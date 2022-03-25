A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) facility has been successfully installed at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of the clash between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday night in the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles tomorrow in a game that will serve as the first leg of the playoff tie in the African qualifiers of the playoffs.

Ahead of the game, CAF officials assigned to VAR duties have completed the installation of the technology at the stadium.

While this will be the first time the technology would be used in Ghana, officials are confident it will be a success.

The clash between Ghana’s Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria is scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT.

The winner will have the advantage to take into the second leg that has been slated to be staged in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Both Ghana and Nigeria are in the loop over the importance of Friday’s clash and are keen on fighting to secure a positive result.

Ghana is racing for their fourth World Cup appearance after missing out in the last edition hosted in 2018 in Russia while the Super Eagles are hoping to make it a seventh appearance.