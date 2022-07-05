SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the 2022 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held in Morocco from 2 to 23 July.

Football never stops on DStv and GOtv! SuperSport is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The second round of group stage matches opens on the evening of Tuesday 5 July when Burkina Faso take on Senegal, followed by tournament hosts Morocco battling Uganda. Both Group A matches will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Morocco got their campaign off to a fine start by defeating Burkina Faso 1-0 in the tournament opener on Saturday night – thanks to a first-half strike from Ghizlane Chebbak – and coach Reynald Pedros was relieved to get three points on the board.

“We had a difficult match, the stakes, all this public, we are used to it but… the important thing is to have taken the three points,” said the Frenchman. “After, of course, there is a little bit of stress. But starting in such a competition with a win opens up interesting prospects.”

Wednesday 6 July brings action from Group B at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, as Zambia tackle Tunisia, before Togo take on Cameroon. Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape says his dream is to guide Zambia to a first-ever World Cup qualification – for men’s or women’s football.

“Qualifying to the World Cup is my area of concentration because it will be a record for me to qualify the team to the World Cup and all I can say is we are working as a team and what we all want is to qualify to the World Cup and the history will be made like we did when we qualified to the Olympics,” said Mwape.

Thursday 7 July wraps up matchday in Group C, as Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat hosts South Africa v Burundi and Botswana v Nigeria. Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has praised his side’s mental strength as they cope with the pressure of chasing a record-extending 14th WAFCON championship.

“The team has a strong mentality,” said Waldrum. “The expectation is great for our team, but it is not a weight on our shoulders – rather it is a challenge that they are hoping to rise to.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

WAFCON broadcast details, 5-7 July 2022

All times CAT

Tuesday 5 July

19:00: Group A, Burkina Faso v Senegal – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

22:00: Group A, Uganda v Morocco – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Wednesday 6 July

19:00: Group B, Zambia v Tunisia – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

22:00: Group B, Togo v Cameroon – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Thursday 7 July

19:00: Group C, South Africa v Burundi – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

19:00: Group C, Botswana v Nigeria – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2