Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is hinting at freebies ahead of the 2022 Budget presentation by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament.

According to him, there is good news for young Ghanaians looking for support to fuel their business ideas.

“We look forward to relief for road vehicle users, while at the same time equitably raising revenues to speed up the fixing of our roads.

“Local industry can expect measures that will make their products more competitive while dealers benefit from same measures to source the same products locally,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

