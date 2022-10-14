The Ministry of Education (MoE) has rolled out a new and easy strategy to aid parents and their wards who will be writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this year in the Senior High School (SHS) selection process.

In a statement, the Ministry said it has produced a video explaining the school selection guidelines for parents, candidates and the general public.

The video, according to the Ministry, will be played on various radio and television stations nationwide.

Also, it can be viewed on www.freeshs.net on various dates designated for both parents and candidates.

The viewing and demonstration for candidates will begin on October 24 and end on October 29, 2022, while that of parents will start on October 31 to November 18, 2022.

The statement, signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, has, therefore, urged prospective candidates to take note of the timelines and follow accordingly.

Meanwhile, the 2022 BECE is set for Monday, October 17 and will end on October 21, 2022.

Below is the full statement: