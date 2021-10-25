A solitary strike from Princella Adubea handed Ghana a 1-0 home victory over Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the return leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The win could not guarantee the Black Queens the needed qualification to the continental showpiece as the Super Falcons eased into the next round with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Nigeria won the first leg encounter 2:0 and marched on with a 2-1 win.

Princella Adubea pounced on the ball after Winger Grace Anima cut in from the left flank to deliver a cross for the only goal of the day in the 48th minute.

Djugarden IF and Black Queens Captain, Portia Boakye saw red in the 65th minute after a second bookable offense leaving the Black Queens with 10 players.

Nigeria’s Glory Ogbonna also received the marching orders after a late challenge on Grace Anima forced the referee to show a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

Ghana had a glorious chance in the 80th minute to level things but Vivian Agyei Konadu failed to connect from Princella Adubea’s inswinger.

The result takes Nigeria through to the next round of the qualifiers and also denied the Nation a chance to show up at the 2022 AWCON and World Cup respectively.