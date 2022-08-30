Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker three days after Saturday’s 9-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

The 41-year-old joined the club in June 2021 and led them to promotion from the Championship as runners-up in his first season in charge.

They won their first game back in the top flight but lost their next three, culminating with the defeat at Anfield.

Scott Parker is no longer in charge at Bournemouth / Visionhaus/GettyImages

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said the decision to sack Parker was made “in order to for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole”.

He added: “It is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

“We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

“Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.