The matchday 5 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League returns this weekend at the various stadia.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Friday to Monday.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will host Tamale City later today with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Saturday games, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host debutants, Nsoatrman FC.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Kotoku Royals will welcome Hearts of Oak.

Both games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Aduana Stars, who are yet to taste a defeat in the ongoing campaign at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, will host Legon Cities.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will entertain Real Tamale United.

Babiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park will welcome 18th-placed King Faisal.

Karela United at CAM Park will host Bechem United.

Asante Kotoko who suffered a defeat in their outstanding game against Bechem United on Thursday will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host debutant FC Samartex 1996 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

On Monday, Great Olympics will welcome Medeama SC to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Full fixtures: