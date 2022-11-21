The matchday eight games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

The games kicked off on Saturday at the Alui Mahama Stadium where Real Tamale United fought back to beat Asante Kotoko 2-1.

At the Nana Gyeabour Park, Bechem United dismantled new entrant, Nsoatreman FC 3-0.

Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium where held to a 2-2 with Dreams FC.

At the El Wak Stadium, rejuvenated Legon Cities were stunned by Babiani Gold Stars by a lone goal.

King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi recorded a 2-1 win over Accra Lions.

Samartex FC at the Cape Coast Stadium pipped Karela United by 1-0.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park ended their four-game winless run under David Duncan with a 1-0 win over Kotoku Royals.

Berekum Chelsea at the Gold City Park stunned Great Olympics with a lone goal.

Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium defeated Aduana Stars 2-1.

Aduana Stars despite their defeat still sit top of the league log with 16 points, with Accra Lions and Asante Kotoko sitting in 2nd and 3rd positions with 15 and 14 points respectively.

Dreams FC, Tamale City, and Kotoku Royals sit in the relegation zone.

The Ghana Premier League will take a break due to the 2022 World Cup which kicked off yesterday.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘