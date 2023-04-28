The matchday 29 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League kick-off at the various stadia this weekend with exciting games.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host King Faisal with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will host Legon Cities.

Karela United at CAM Park at Ayinase will welcome Berekum Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park will host rejuvenated Medeama SC.

Bibiani Gold Stars will welcome Accra Great Olympics at DUN’s Park.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will tackle FC Samartex 1996.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host struggling Real Tamale United (RTU).

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will welcome Tamale City and will hope to return to winning ways following their humiliating defeat in midweek with kick-off at 18:00GMT.

On Monday, league leaders, Aduana Stars will be hosted by Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

Hearts of Oak v King Faisal

Dreams FC v Legon Cities

Karela United v Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman FC v Medeama SC

Bibiani Gold Stars v Great Olympics

Bechem United v FC Samartex

Accra Lions v RTU

Asante Kotoko v Tamale City

Kotoku Royals v Aduana Stars