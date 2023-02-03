The matchday 16 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League returns to the various stadia with some exciting fixtures.

The games get underway on Saturday. At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City will host Kotoku Royals who sit at the bottom of the league log.

On Sunday, Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will welcome Bechem United who sit 2nd on the log.

Struggling Medeama SC at the Akoon Park will host FC Samartex 1996.

Karela United will travel to DUN’s Park to play Bibiani Gold Stars.

Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium will hope to return to winning ways when they host Dreams FC.

Aduana Stars, who sit top of the league log at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, will welcome Nsoatreman FC.

Legon Cities, who held Hearts of Oak in midweek at the El Wak Stadium, will host King Faisal.

Hearts of Oak will travel to the Aliu Mahama Stadium to play Real Tamale United.

On Monday, Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways after suffering a defeat in midweek against Karela United when they host Accra Lions.

Full Fixtures:

Tamale City v Kotoku Royals

Berekum Chelsea v Bechem United

Medeama SC v FC Samartex 1996

Bibiani Gold Stars v Karela United

Great Olympics v Dreams FC

Aduana Stars v Nsoatreman FC

Legon Cities v King Faisal

Real Tamale United v Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko v Accra Lions