Matchday 2 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League resumes at various venues this weekend from Friday to Monday.

At the Nana Konamansah Park, debutants, Nsoatrman FC will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars who suffered a defeat against Dreams FC at home in their season opener.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will hope to pick up their first points of the season when they host Bismark Kobby Mensah’s Karela United on Saturday.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Saturday, Dreams FC will hope to continue their fine start under Ignatius Osei-Fosu when they welcome Kotoku Royals.

On Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars at Dormaa will host the city rivals, Great Olympics where Yaw Preko is now in charge as the head coach.

Medeama SC after recording a win against Legon Cities will host Real Tamale United at Akoon Park on Sunday.

David Duncan, who has signed a one-year deal with an option of renewal, is expected to be in the dugout on Sunday.

Debutant Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will entertain Legon Cities.

King Faisal on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium will welcome Paa Kwesi Fabin’s Aduana Stars.

Annor Walker’s FC Samartex at the Akoon Park will host Berekum Chelsea.

Asante Kotoko’s away game against Bechem United has been rescheduled due to their participation in the CAF Champions League.

Full fixtures:

