Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, have parted ways with head coach of the side, Branko Bozovic after just three games into the season.

Ivica Cvetanovski, who is the assistant coach of the side, has also been sacked.

“We have parted ways with our coaches, Branko Bozovic and Ivica Cvetanovski,” a club statement read.

“We thank them for their services and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

The Kumasi-based side is bottom of the league log after losing all three matches.

King Faisal opened their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a 2-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea, before a 3-2 loss to Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The “Insha” Allah boys fell to another 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics, leading to the exit of Bozovic who took over in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the club is in talks to appoint former Inter Allies gaffer, Jimmy Cobblah.