The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League will kick off on Saturday, September 10.

Great Olympics and Bechem United will play the first game of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick off scheduled for 15:00GMT.

The rest of the games will continue on Sunday to Monday.

Note that Asante Kotoko v Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium has been postponed due to their participation in the CAF Champions League.

At the unveiling of the season, President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, revealed that the winner of the 2022/23 season will take home GH₵ 300,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, the teams to finish second and third will receive GHS200,000 and GHS80,000 respectively.

A total of 150 matches are expected to be aired by the official broadcast right holder, StarTimes Ghana.

Below are the fixtures for Matchday One: