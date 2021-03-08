Twenty-four players have been invited to report to camp on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the M-plaza Hotel in Accra.

The players are to continue with preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe. The Black Stars have been preparing in Accra with home-based players for the past three weeks to fine-tune ahead of the two games.

Coach C.K Akonnor wants to build a strong home-based squad to compete for places in the team and to have depth going into the future.

China-based duo Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng will continue to train with their colleagues for the two games.

Squad: