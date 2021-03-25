Ghana midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, has insisted on Black Stars’ desire to book qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon with a win against South Africa today.

The Black Stars will play as guests to Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ghana, Sudan, and South Africa all have nine points and anything but a win will mean the Black Stars must avoid defeat in their last group game in Accra against Sao Tome on Sunday to secure qualification.

According to the Ajax midfielder, preparations ahead of the game have been good and he is confident Ghana can beat South Africa to punch their ticket to Cameroon.

“It has been very good. There’s a very good team spirit and unity in camp and everyone is 100% ready for the game,” Kudus told the GFA media.

“The goal is to qualify for the AFCON so we go into every game with the same mentality, whether it is two games or one game that we have to win, the mentality is the same. It’s the same spirit so whether we will qualify after this game or the next game, it’s the same mentality and we are going to do our best to seal qualification.

“The best way to approach the game is thinking that it’s a new game. Because we beat them the first time, they are going to come with extra motivation to beat us so the most important thing is to match their spirit and play what we know best,” he added.

Kudus, a former FCNordsjaellad forward, who scored in the first leg in November 2019, said “we will approach the game the same way we did the other time. But that is gone, this is a new game and is the most important one for us and that is what the focus is about.

“I know that the players are ready. We have been preparing very well and I can see that everyone is pretty much ready for the game and what I can tell Ghanaians is that they should back us with prayers and support and we will do our best to seal qualification for the AFCON,” he added.

Sudan’s 2-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday night means a draw will no longer be enough to secure a ticket to Cameroon for Ghana with Group C thrown wide open.

Ghana will play their final group game against Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday on March 28.