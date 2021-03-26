Ghana head coach, C.K. Akonnor has expressed his satisfaction following the Black Stars qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars sealed their qualification after holding the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to a 1-1 drawn game at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Akonnor, 47, after the game, expressed satisfaction at the manner in which the playing body responded to his tactics.

“Going into the game we knew what was expected of us,” Coach Akonnor said.

“We knew the strength of the South African team and how they would play and attack, so we were well prepared to play without the ball.

“Team organisation was key for us, we came with the idea that if we could leave with a draw, we would be fine, we didn’t need to lose and we were able to achieve that,” he concluded.

Mohammed Kudus scored for the Black Stars in the 49th minute before Percy Tau cancelled the lead in the 59th minute.

Ghana is currently at the summit of Group C with 10 points and will host Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the final round of matches.