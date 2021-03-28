Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor, has credited his former boss, Kwesi Appiah after the Black Stars finished their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifying games.

Appiah, who is a former Black Stars gaffer, started the qualifying games by recording a 2-0 win against South Africa at Cape Coast Stadium.

The 60-year-old, under his guidance, also led the Black Stars to beat Sao Tome away with Jordan Ayew scoring the only goal of the game.

However, Akonnor, who was named as coach Appiah’s successor, ensured that the team qualifies for tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon.

After Ghana’s qualification for Africa’s prestigious competition, Akonnor has credited Appiah for starting the qualifiers on a good note.

“I would like to, first of all, thank my former boss, Kwasi Appiah who started the qualifiers winning two games,” he told Asempa FM after the game.

“We have now qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and I am glad we have been able to do that but credit goes to him [Kwesi Appiah] because he started the journey.

“He’s the reason why we just needed to win one and draw to make it and I want to acknowledge him for everything.

“We have to prepare for that and know that we can do our best,” he added.

Ghana secured a qualification after holding South Africa to a 1-1 drawn game at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg before hammering Sao Tome 3-1 in their final group game.

The Black Stars finished as Group C winners with 13 points.

Akonnor has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by the Ghana Football Association.