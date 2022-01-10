Ghana’s contingent for the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations has arrived in Yaoundé – Cameroon for the continent’s flagship competition.

The team touched down at the Yaoundé Nsimalen Airport at approximately 20:30GMT from Doha – Qatar where they have been camping for the past two weeks. The Black Stars lost 3-0 to African Champions Algeria on Wednesday in a preparatory game before departing to Cameroon Saturday afternoon.

The four-time African champions will open their campaign against Morocco on Monday before playing Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.

In all, 25 players made the trip from Doha to Cameroon for the tournament. They include:

GOALKEEPERS: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town, England), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen, Belgium), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen, Switzerland).

DEFENDERS: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC, England), Gideon Mensah (Girondins de Bordeaux, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC, France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Portugal).

MIDFIELDERS: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol, Moldova), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal, England), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli, Germany), David Abagna (Real Tamale United).

FORWARDS: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd, Qatar), Joseph Paintsil (Genk, Belgium), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem, Israel), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor, Turkey).