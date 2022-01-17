Legendary Asamoah Gyan believes the senior national team, the Black Stars will come good in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The West African country started the campaign of the 33rd edition of the AFCON with a defeat against Morocco in their opening Group C game.

However, the team was hoping to secure their first win against Gabon in the second game of the ongoing tournament,

Andre Ayew’s thunderbolt strike in the 18th minute was cancelled out by Jim Allevinah in the 88th minute.

Speaking after the stalemate on Friday, Gyan insisted that the best of the team is yet to come.

“We have not seen the best Ghana team. We are improving but the best is yet to come,” the country’s all-time leading goal scorer said on SuperSport TV.

“We are possessing the game but we need to move the ball quicker to our opponents’ side. I believe Ghana will surely come good in this tournament,” he added.

Ghana sit 3rd in Group C with just a point and will take on Comoros on Tuesday in their final group game.

The Black Stars must win to ensure their place in the next round of the competition.