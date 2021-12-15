The Round of 64 of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup draw has been revealed by the committee headed by Wilson Arthur.
Defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their title defence against Accra Lions.
The draw, which was done on Tuesday afternoon, also sees two of the in-form teams in the Ghana Premier League, King Faisal and Kumasi Asante Kotoko face off.
The draw also sees three other Ghana Premier League pairings, with Karela United taking on Medeama Sporting Club, Ashantigold being drawn against Bechem United and Aduana Stars facing Techiman Eleven Wonders.
Find the full draw below:
GROUP A:
Sene Hotspurs vs Berekum Freedom Fighters
Berekum Arsenal vs Young Apostles
Wa Yassin vs Bofoakwa Tano
Aduana FC vs Eleven Wonders
Jinijini Eagles vs Nsoatreman
Unity FC vs Berekum Chelsea
GROUP B
Dreams Tamale vs Real Tamale United
Tamale City vs Steadfast
GROUP C
Bolga All Stars vs Bolga FC
GROUP D
Wa Sombo Free Stars vs Wa Suntaa
GROUP E
AshantiGold vs Bechem United
Asokwa Deportivo vs Pro Players Academy
Sasaamo Panin vs Kwawuman United
King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko
Koforidua Suhyen vs First Klass
GROUP F
Nzema Kotoko vs Unistar Academy
Eleven Wise vs Aboi Young Stars
Sekondi Hasaacas vs Bibiani GoldStars
Karela United vs Medeama SC
GROUP G
Swedru All Blacks vs Ebusua Dwarfs
Skyy FC vs Police Nationals
Elmina Sharks vs Achiken FC
GROUP H
Vision FC vs Akosombo Krystal Palace
Port City vs Dreams FC
Inter Allies vs Kotoku Royals
GROUP I
Sons of Thunder vs Akatsi All Stars
Hearts of Lions vs WAFA SC
GROUP J
Tema Youth vs Legon Cities
Accra Lions vs Hearts of Oak
Real Athletico vs Great Olympics
Liberty Professionals vs FC Nania
Accra City Stars vs Golden Kicks