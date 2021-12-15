The Round of 64 of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup draw has been revealed by the committee headed by Wilson Arthur.

Defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their title defence against Accra Lions.

The draw, which was done on Tuesday afternoon, also sees two of the in-form teams in the Ghana Premier League, King Faisal and Kumasi Asante Kotoko face off.

The draw also sees three other Ghana Premier League pairings, with Karela United taking on Medeama Sporting Club, Ashantigold being drawn against Bechem United and Aduana Stars facing Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Find the full draw below:

GROUP A:

Sene Hotspurs vs Berekum Freedom Fighters

Berekum Arsenal vs Young Apostles

Wa Yassin vs Bofoakwa Tano

Aduana FC vs Eleven Wonders

Jinijini Eagles vs Nsoatreman

Unity FC vs Berekum Chelsea

GROUP B

Dreams Tamale vs Real Tamale United

Tamale City vs Steadfast

GROUP C

Bolga All Stars vs Bolga FC

GROUP D

Wa Sombo Free Stars vs Wa Suntaa

GROUP E

AshantiGold vs Bechem United

Asokwa Deportivo vs Pro Players Academy

Sasaamo Panin vs Kwawuman United

King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko

Koforidua Suhyen vs First Klass

GROUP F

Nzema Kotoko vs Unistar Academy

Eleven Wise vs Aboi Young Stars

Sekondi Hasaacas vs Bibiani GoldStars

Karela United vs Medeama SC

GROUP G

Swedru All Blacks vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Skyy FC vs Police Nationals

Elmina Sharks vs Achiken FC

GROUP H

Vision FC vs Akosombo Krystal Palace

Port City vs Dreams FC

Inter Allies vs Kotoku Royals

GROUP I

Sons of Thunder vs Akatsi All Stars

Hearts of Lions vs WAFA SC

GROUP J

Tema Youth vs Legon Cities

Accra Lions vs Hearts of Oak

Real Athletico vs Great Olympics

Liberty Professionals vs FC Nania

Accra City Stars vs Golden Kicks