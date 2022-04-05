The quarterfinal fixtures of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup fixtures have been revealed on Tuesday.

Defending champions Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Division One League side, Skyy FC.

King Faisal will be hosted by two time Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Below is the full draw of the FA Cup quarter-final:

NORTHERN SECTOR

Aduana Stars vs King Faisal FC

Bechem United vs Tamale City

SOUTHERN SECTOR

Skyy FC vs Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC vs Kotoku Royals

The date for the games are yet to be confirmed.