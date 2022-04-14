Aduana Stars have secured their ticket to the semi-final of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup after kicking out King Faisal in the quarter-final of the knockout competition Wednesday afternoon.

The two-time League Champions beat King Faisal 3-2 at the Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa Ahenkro to secure a place in the last four.

Sam Adams opened the scoring for the Ogya lads as he converted from the spot in the 21st minute. The hosts extended their lead four minutes later as striker Abdul Manaf Mudasiru got on the score sheet for the second goal of the match.

Zubairu Ibrahim reduced the deficit for King Faisal but diminutive Emmanuel Gyamfi restored Aduana’s two-goal cushion with a fine strike two minutes into the second half.

With a few seconds to end the game, Ibrahim Osman netted a late penalty to restore some pride for Faisal but it was too late to save them as Aduana FC held on to win 3-2 at Dormaa.

Aduana FC will take on regional rivals Bechem United in the semi-finals after the Hunters eliminated Division One League campaigners Tamale City. Star forward Augustine Okrah grabbed a brace in the 15th and 75th minutes with Hafiz Konkoni and Latif Anabila scoring in-between.

Kingsley Braye pulled one back in the 57th minute before Bismark Asare netted a late consolation goal for Tamale City inside 84 minutes at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park at Bechem.

Dreams FC also made history by making their first-ever semi-final appearance in the MTN FA Cup. The Still Believe lads defeated Kotoku Royals 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams Wednesday.

Adamu Amadu scored a late winner as Dreams FC overcame a very stubborn Royals side at home. The Premier League side netted first through Agyenim Boateng Mensah in the 19th minute but Joe Boateng canceled the lead 16 minutes into the 2nd half. With the game heading to penalty shout-outs, Adamu popped up to prod home the match-winner to send the stadium into wild jubilation – a historic semi-final berth that has always eluded them.

Dreams FC will face the winner of the match between holders Accra Hearts of Oak and Skyy FC while Aduana FC lock horns with Regional rivals Bechem United in the semi-final stage.