The matchday 2 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) has ended at the various centres.
Dreams FC, after losing their opener, stunned Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex by 3:1.
King Faisal travelled to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa to tame Aduana Stars by 3-1.
Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium maintained their perfect start with a 2-0 win over stubborn Bechem United.
Great Olympics hosted Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium and hammered the Ghana Premier League debutants by 3-1.
Below are the full results of matchday 2:
- WAFA 1-1 Hearts of Oak
- Ashgold 0-0 Karela United
- Legon Cities 3-2 RTU
- Asante Kotoko 2-0 Bechem United FC
- Great Olympics 3-1 Accra Lions
- Aduana Stars 1-3 King Faisal
- Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Eleven Wonder
- Elmina Sharks 1-3 Dreams FC