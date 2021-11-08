The matchday 2 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) has ended at the various centres.

Dreams FC, after losing their opener, stunned Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex by 3:1.

King Faisal travelled to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa to tame Aduana Stars by 3-1.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium maintained their perfect start with a 2-0 win over stubborn Bechem United.

Great Olympics hosted Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium and hammered the Ghana Premier League debutants by 3-1.

Below are the full results of matchday 2:

  • WAFA 1-1 Hearts of Oak
  • Ashgold 0-0 Karela United
  • Legon Cities 3-2 RTU
  • Asante Kotoko 2-0 Bechem United FC
  • Great Olympics 3-1 Accra Lions
  • Aduana Stars 1-3 King Faisal
  • Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Eleven Wonder
  • Elmina Sharks 1-3 Dreams FC




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR