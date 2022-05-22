The matchday 30 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

The games kicked off on Saturday with Great Olympics hosting Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Wonder Club suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Yellow and Mauve side in their backyard.

Hearts of Oak, who are the reigning champions of the Premier League were to play away to Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park but a breakout of communicable disease at the camp of the Phobians forced the game to be called off.

In the Sunday games, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Dreams FC were held to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened West African Football Academy [WAFA].

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United were to a goalless game by high-flying Legon Cities.

At the DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars stunned Real Tamale United [RTU] by 2-0.

Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex suffered a 3-1 defeat to AshantiGold SC.

Karela United at the CAM Park were held to a 1-1 draw by Kumasi King Faisal.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions were to a goalless game by two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium were pipped by a lone goal by Berekum Chelsea.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Great Olympics 1-2 Medeama SC

Eleven Wonders v Hearts of Oak [Postponed]

Dreams FC 1-1 WAFA SC

Bechem United 0-0 Legon Cities

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 RTU FC

Elmina Sharks 1-3 AshantiGold SC

Karela United 1-1 King Faisal

Accra Lions 0-0 Aduana Stars FC

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Despite the defeat, the Porcupine Warriors lead the log with 56 points with Medeama SC, Bechem United, and Hearts of Oak sitting in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions with 50, 49, and 47 points respectively.

In the relegation zone, Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks sit 16th, 17th, and 18th positions respectively.