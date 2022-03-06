Aduana Stars were the biggest winners of the matchday 19 fixtures of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The ‘Ogya’ lads were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday by King Faisal who seem to have started the second round of the season on a good note.

Bright Adjei, who has been a livewire for the club, scored the only goal of the game for the two times Ghana Premier League champions.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, Real Tamale United [RTU] hosted Legon Cities on Saturday.

After 90 minutes of action, the game ended 1-1 draw as the Royals kept their fine form in the second round as they return to the capital with a point.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC returned to winning ways in the Sunday games.

The Still Believe lads secured a 2-0 win against struggling Elmina Sharks.

Debutants Bibiani Gold Stars shocked giants, Medeama SC by a lone goal at the DUN’s Park.

At the CAM Park at Ayinase, Karela United increased the woes of Ashanti Gold SC with a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions were held to a 0-0 by city rivals, Great Olympics.

On Monday, Eleven Wonders will host Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Ameyaw Park while Bechem United welcome league leaders Asante Kotoko.

In the final game of the matchday 19 fixtures, Hearts of Oak will welcome WAFA to the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Great Olympics are the top three clubs while Eleven Wonders, WAFA and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone.

Full results of matchday 19 games below: