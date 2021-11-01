Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has claimed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded a refund of the monies it used in filling for their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

This, in his view, is an attestation that the party had accepted that President Akufo-Addo genuinely won the 2020 elections.

According to Ghana’s electoral laws, the filing fees for presidential candidates ahead of elections only serve as deposits per a benchmark set by EC.

Accordingly, such monies are supposed to be refunded to candidates who poll 25 percent and above of valid votes cast in the presidential election.

Per regulations 8 (1b) of C.I 127, “a candidate for presidential and parliamentary elections shall, at the time of nomination of the candidate, deposit or cause to be deposited an amount of money determined by the EC”.

Regulation 46 (1) of C. I 127 states that “Subject to regulation 13, a deposit made by a candidate under this Regulations, shall as soon as practicable after the results of an election are declared, be:

a) Returned to the candidate or the personal representative of the candidates, or b) forfeited to the state.

“So, they accepted the EC’s announced results, & went ahead to demand a refund of their monies? So, they have collected the refund and “chopped” and are Deceiving the Footsoldiers? I weep for my NDC!” Mr Anyidoho said in a series of tweets.

Asiedu-Nketiah has still not sent me an official letter as regards; my so-called; suspension & dreamed-up, expulsion. Asiedu-Nketiah is the biggest political “fraud” of our current existence. I am ready to face him one-on-one. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) October 30, 2021

Mr Anyidoho’s claims suggest that the NDC had written to the EC for refund and that indicates that the party has accepted defeat of the 2020 elections.

Mr Anyidoho also accused his former boss, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah of being dangerous as far as the democracy of Ghana is concerned.

He, therefore, asked Mr Nketia to dare him to expose his letter written to the EC demanding for a refund of their monies.

“I want, Asiedu-Nketiah, to dare me to expose his letter to the EC, demanding for the refund of monies based on his tacit acceptance of the 2020 General Election,” he continued.

I, state for the records that; I contested the position of General Secretary of the NDC,b’cos Asiedu-Nketiah told me he SHALL not contest again – only for him, to step on his own words. I had, no inordinate desire to contest Asiedu-Nketiah. Asiedu-Nketiah is destroying the NDC. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) October 30, 2021

Touching on matters concerning his party, Koku Anyidoho advised the NDC to get rid of its General Secretary for the betterment of the party.

“If the NDC does not get rid of, Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu-Nketiah, the NDC, Shall die! Let Asiedu-Nketiah account for monies he has received on behalf of the NDC from the EC,” he stated in another tweet.