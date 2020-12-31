The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay says the 2020 general election results as declared by the Electoral Commission indicate a balancing phase in Ghana’s growing democracy.

In his Christmas message, Mr. Freddie Blay congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for putting up a keen contest in the just-ended 2020 general election.

Meanwhile, the NPP Chairman is confident that President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver more and continue his good works as promised.

Mr Freddie Blay is of the belief that the coming year marks a new chapter for the country’s democratic development which focuses more on delivering the basic needs of the people within an environment that is equitable.

According to him, the progress and development chalked by the incumbent government were struck hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, however, he remains resolute that the next NPP administration will eradicate all grievances presented by the pandemic.

NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO GHANAIANS FROM THE NPP NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, HON. FREDDIE BLAY

The Christmas season offered us the opportunity to reflect on our lives and remind ourselves of the value of the gift of life. Every life is precious and we as citizens of Ghana, must prioritize the safety of our individual lives by acting responsibly in our conducts and celebrations.

2020 marked a difficult period in the world’s modern history and for the global economy. Uncertainties, anxiety, fear and loss of lives of friends, family members and freedom of movement characterized the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Ghanaians also had their fair share of the pain, hardship, restrictions and difficulties caused by COVID-19.

As a nation, we have been fortunate not to be counted among the worst hit destinations of the pandemic across the globe. On the contrary, Ghana through the support and cooperation of its patriotic citizens, vigilant CSOs, critical opposition, traditional authorities, business community, and the able leadership of H.E Nana AddoDankwaAkufoAddo and his Vice have been an inspiration to its neighbors and the continent at large. Thanks to the Almighty for His mercies, guidance, wisdom, and protection.

The just ended 2020 general election was a keen contest. Kudos to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their leadership for putting up a great competition. The outcome of particularly the Parliamentary elections, demonstrates a balancing phase of Ghana’s growing democracy and the need for all political parties to work together.

After 28 years of democratic practice under the 4th Republic, the 2020 general elections including its pre and post elections activities, point to the fact that Ghanaians are yearning for more from democratic governance. They are seeking more accountability from us who could be described as politicians and are major key stakeholders in our democratic endeavors.

Whilst Ghanaians have certainly endorsed the continuation of the current political administration with over 500, 000 election votes more than the NDC, they are equally calling for a fair balance in development, the use of power, and the sharing of the national cake. This is exactly what Ghanaian politicians mostly our parliamentarians, should be committed to working towards in 2021.

The coming year should mark a new chapter for our democratic development, which focuses more on delivering the basic needs of the people within an environment that is equitable.

The challenges of this generation in building a nation that works for all, certainly differ from what our forbearers experienced even before our struggle for independence. However, one thing that remains constant is that, the Ghanaian people have always emerged stronger and better after our tying times.

All well-meaning Ghanaians continue to agree on staying united as one people despite our differences and the difficulties we may be confronted with as a country. Hence, after a very politically charged environment experienced in 2020 amidst COVID-19, the year 2021 should be our year of national healing, reconciliation and kindness to each other.

We must continue to cherish and safeguard the pillars of Ghana’s development; peace, tolerance, dialogue, consensus-building, and collaboration. These remain the only guarantee for the progress, growth, stability, and prosperity we all desire for our nation and its people.

As we enter the new year, let us all resolve as Ghanaians, to work diligently on enhancing our democratic governance systems and political stability; steadily improving the economy amidst COVID-19; and expanding infrastructure and access to more social interventions by government. Let us be courageous enough to admit our limitations and confront the fundamental challenges of our democratic governance system.

Let us build a democracy that consistently provides development that impacts positively on the greater population and is directly beneficial to the masses. Let us, therefore, come together and forge ahead as one people, for in unity lies our strength and greatness as a nation.

His Excellency the President and President-elect, Nana AddoDankwaAkufoAddo remains resolute in fulfilling the party’s commitments to the good people of Ghana. Let us trust and support the continuation of his good works, and we know as a party that we will deliver more and solidly to the satisfaction of all Ghanaians.

On behalf of the great New Patriotic Party (NPP), I wish to use this occasion to express my sincere condolences to those who may have lost loved ones especially to COVID-19 and the unfortunate excesses and incidents of the 2020 general elections.

Compliments of the season and a happy new year to all Ghanaians.

-Signed-

Hon. Freddie Blay

National Chairman

New Patriotic Party