Striker Abdul Majeed Waris has revealed that politics in the national team was the reason why he did not make it to the final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

The striker, who before the tournament, had scored more goals than Jordan Ayew and Asamoah Gyan combined was surprisingly left out of Ghana’s final 23 man squad.

The Strasbourg striker was reported to be upset with the decision of the then head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah.

According to the 28-year-old, some people did not like his presence in the team and did not want to achieve something with him.

In an interview with Adom TV, he said: “Yeah for me I can say it is one of it [politics taking me out of the AFCON 2019 squad] and there are always a lot of effects because if you look at the midst of the Black Stars team, you will see that there are people who do not like you so even if you are not there, it is better.

READ ALSO

“There are people who don’t even want to see the team achieve something good with you, they always want it to be them, for me, it is not my philosophy.”

The former FC Porto striker called on Ghanaians to support new coach, C.K. Akonnor.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer, who was drafted into the national team by Kwesi Appiah in October last year, has been appointed on a two-year deal.

“Its football. CK cannot call everyone. He can only call a few players to represent Ghana so every time, we give our support to Ghana,” he said.

Coach Akonnor has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.