France legend, Marcel Desailly, says he was aware Ghana will not meet their target ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars shockingly exited from the tournament at the Round of 16. Following a 1-1 stalemate after extra-time, Ghana lost 4:5 on penalties.

The setback prolonged Ghana’s wait for an Afcon title since 1982.

Speaking to FootballMadeInGhana, the 1998 World Cup winner explained why the Black Stars were doomed to fail.

“I said that to reduce a little bit of pressure and expectation around the team, so I did also in purpose to help but at the same time it was true deep down what I was thinking,” the 1998 World Cup winner said.

“I knew that individually we were not strong enough to make the difference and perform but I was hoping that collectively we were going to be clever enough to play all together at the same time at our best level to be able to pull off a surprise but just a surprise, it could’ve not been something obvious from the beginning.

“I was having doubts, I was not fully convinced about the tactical set up that was put in place. He [kwesi Appiah] could’ve done better.

“He should’ve tried to protect less of the talented players he had, kill some of the egos to be able to have a group of players who might be less talented but ready for the battle. This is why I identified that Ghana was going to have some difficulties,” he added.