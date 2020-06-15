Former Ghana defender, Jerry Akaminko, has defended John Boye after he was criticised for kissing a $100,000 appearance fee during the 2014 World Cup.

Boye and the entire Black Stars players were dragged to the gutters following the manner in which they forced the government to airlift millions of dollars to settle their appearance fees.

Ahead of their final group game against Portugal, the players threatened to boycott the competition if their appearance fee is not paid.

After six years, the former Hearts of Lions defender says the FC Metz centre-back did nothing wrong by kissing his share of the money.

“He wasn’t wrong,” Akamink told Citi TV in an interview.

“The way football fanatics see these things is not the way we see it as athletes.

“For someone to work that hard and not get his money but receive later at that time, it was a different feeling and I am sure he did that for the camera.

Jerry Akaminko

“John Boye has seen a hundred thousand before maybe even more.

“If the players had received their money earlier nobody would have seen John Boye kissing the money,” he concluded.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the competition after losing their final game to Portugal 2-1, having already lost to the United States America and drawing against eventual champions Germany.

The 2014 Mundial was Ghana’s worse tournament after exiting at the group phase of the tournament.