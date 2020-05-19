Samuel Osei Kuffour says he was Ghana’s best player against Italy during Black Stars opening game during 2006 World Cup despite his costly mistake.

Kuffour played a vital role in Ghana’s maiden qualification to the Mundial in Germany.

However, the Bayern Munich legend was criticised by many Ghanaians for his blunder that led to the Italians’ second goal.

Kuffour was dropped after a costly mistake for the next three games as Ghana bowed out in the round-of-16 against Brazil after his mistake in that first match led to a 0–2 loss to the Italians.

The former AS Roma and Asante Kotoko defender says he accepts his mistake but cautioned that what happened to him could have happened to any player.

“It was amazing to play in the 2006 World Cup,” Kuffour told GTV in an interview.

“We were determined to make history and playing the Round of 16 for me was a history.

“I was the best player on the pitch against Italy but it was unfortunate I committed that mistake.

“I apologised to the team after the game. What happened to me can happen to any player,” he added.