Former Ghana midfielder and 2006 World Cup star, Eric Addo, has been appointed as the assistant U-21 coach of Dutch side FC Eindhoven.

Coach Addo was named assistant coach of the youth side after acquiring his UEFA Coaching license in the Netherlands.

The 41-year old spent most of his time playing for PSV Eindhoven and Roda JC Kekraade in the Dutch top-flight.

He played for FC Eindhoven towards the end of his career, joining in January 2012 and retiring just four months later in April of the same year.

Addo was a member of the Ghana team that first qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2006, and played a vital role as the Black Stars reached the round of 16 at the tournament in Germany.

The ex-Ghana international is expected to bring his experience to fore in developing talents for the club.

The former midfielder made 45 appearances for Ghana from 1998 to 2010 and appeared in two AFCON tournaments (1998 and 2008), as well as the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

He is currently the only African coach on the bench of the youth team of a Dutch side and his performance will go a long way to open doors for other Black coaches to their former clubs in the country.

Coach Addo started his career at Club Brugge in Belgium and had an opportunity to represent Belgium at the international level, but he declined that chance and opted to represent Ghana.

He retired at PSV on April 1, 2012.