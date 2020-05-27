Samuel Osei Kuffour has finally opened up on why he was sacked from Black Stars camp during the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.

It was reported that he sneaked out from camp to a night club. He was subsequently sacked after Ghana’s opening game against Morocco.

After years of speculations, the Bayern Munich and AS Roma legend says he paid the undeserved price for speaking the truth.

“Nobody was able to tell them that what they were doing was wrong, and I was so glad that the late Ben Kofi apologised to me after the competition,” he told GTV Sports Plus.

“When he was launching his book I was there and he told me he was sorry. At my mother’s funeral he also apologised and said the way I was sacked from the camp was wrong,” he said.

He went on to address the speculation: “And they even said I went to the night club which was not true because there was no night club even at where we were staying.

“I never regret being bold because I was concerned that some of the players could even catch some serious diseases.

“Black Stars were eating by the roadside, a chop bar, you can ask any player.

“Why did Michael Essien leave the camp and went back? Has anybody asked this question before? The players were not happy with the situation,” he concluded.

Ghana performed poorly as they exited the competition at the quarter-final stage after losing 1-0 to Nigeria.