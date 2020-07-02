Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has slammed his critics who take him on after missing a crucial penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup staged in South Africa.

Gyan, who had been the star of the team, faced the wrath of Ghanaians after hitting the post in the last minute during the extra time after Luis Suarez had been shown the exit for handling a ball that was entering the net after 1:1 in regulation time.

Today, July 2 marks exactly 10 years that Ghana played against the South American side in the quarterfinals of the Mundial.

Seems the ordinary football fan has not forgiven the 34-year-old for breaking the hearts of Ghanaians.

With the world remembering brilliance of the Black Stars despite exiting from the tournament, the former Sunderland forward took to his twitter handle to indicate that despite the criticisms after the World Cup in South Africa, his family is proud of him.

“We celebrate failure more than achievements. Me di333 I dey my corner dey enjoy myself. My family is very proud of me. That’s what matters to me the most,” he said.