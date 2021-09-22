Two Nigerian women have taken the internet by storm with some videos of when they celebrated their 80-year-old friendship.

They were together for the birthday celebration of one of them who turned 90.

In the video that was has received massive circulation, the women were decked in blue traditional attires for the birthday celebration.

The celebrant is from Maiduguri while her friend, who will also be 90 in December, is from the southeast.

According to a man who recorded the video, the fact that the two women are not from the same ethnic group and practice different religions means there is hope for Nigeria.

The man prayed for the women and said he hopes to be present by the time they will be celebrating 100 years of age.

”When you see friends for eighty years, different religion, different tribe..that tells you that there is hope in Nigeria. This is an example of what one Nigeria is. Best of friends for eighty good years,” he said

Watch video below: