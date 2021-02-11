Two robbers have been killed after an attack at a Renault/Hyundai car dealership shop at Atico Junction along the Kaneshie-Odorkor highway.

The deceased were members of the armed group which pounced on a cashier at about 5:30pm Wednesday at the facility and snatched her bag containing the day’s sales.

While the incident unfolded, personnel from the Accra Regional Police Command moved in leading to an exchange of gunfire.

According to the police, two of the robbers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

One of the deceased robbers was later identified as Bright Nyarko, 24 years, a former worker of the company while the other is yet to be identified.

However, the other members of the syndicate fled the scene and are still at large.

One of the victims’ bag contained an automatic pistol and GHS3,650.00 cash.

The two bodies have been deposited at Police Hospital’s Morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.