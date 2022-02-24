An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two labourers to 25 years each in prison for stealing a taxi cab and an amount of GH¢350 from a taxi driver in a robbery spree.

The two — Sunday Bawa, aka Joe Pussy, and Musa Ayuba — had initially pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy, attempted robbery and robbery.

However, they were found guilty by the court, presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah after a full trial.

The facts, according to Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, were that Bawa and Ayuba, both 22, on November 22, 2021 at about 1 a.m., chartered a taxi from Circle to Teshie.

He said on reaching their destination around a spot close to the LEKMA hospital, Bawa, who was seated at the back pretended to pay the fare.

When the driver of the taxi, George Obeng turned to take the money, Bawa suddenly smeared powdered pepper on his face.

“Ayuba, who was seated in front, took advantage of what had happened and forcefully took the car key and got down,” the prosecutor said.

Mobile phone

Obeng, according to C/Insp. Haligah, managed to get hold of Bawa and in a struggle decided to bite Bawa’s right middle finger.

The two, sensing danger, bolted with the key and a sum of GH¢ 350 leaving a mobile phone in the taxi.

Complaint

The driver, he said, who sustained injuries in the mouth lodged a complaint with the Teshie Police.

The police upon investigations arrested Bawa who identified the mobile phone that was left in the taxi.

He later led the police to arrest Ayuba from his hideout.

“The police after arresting Ayuba were able to retrieve the key from his room.

“In their caution statement, both of them told the police that they had snatched another vehicle from its owner on October 18, 2020 which was also under investigation at the Teshie Station Criminal Investigations Department,” the prosecutor added